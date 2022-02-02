Precautionary boil water notice in place in Gort

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A precautionary boil water notice is in place for customers served by Gort Water Supply

The notice, arising out of a mechanical fault at Gort Water Treatment Plant, has been put in place by the HSE, to protect the health of approximately 2,800 customers.

Irish Water’s drinking water compliance and operational experts are working with colleagues in Galway County Council to resolve the situation with a view to having the notice lifted as quickly as possible.

Customers are currently without a water supply due to a mechanical fault at the water treatment plant which is being repaired.

Supply is expected to return by lunchtime tomorrow and customers are advised to immediately commence boiling their water before use and continue to do so until further notice.

Ronan Daly, Irish Water’s Asset Operations Lead, says they will continue to work closely with the County Council and the HSE to monitor the supply and lift the notice as quickly as it is safe to do so.