Pre-planning meetings return at Galway County Council

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Pre-planning meetings are being re-introduced for Galway County Council following their suspension last year.

Meetings were stopped at County Hall for the last year due to pressure on the planning sector.

Councillor Andrew Reddington has confirmed they will be re-introduced on September 12th, and will allow people to get advice from planners on potential issues, before they formally submit an application.

The Fine Gael councillor welcomes their re-introduction and says they should not have been cancelled in the first place: