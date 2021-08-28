Pre-application lodged for major student development at site at Westside Shopping Centre

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A pre-application has been lodged for a large student accommodation development at a site at Westside Shopping Centre.
The applicant Westside Shopping Centre Limited has submitted the pre-application to An Bord Pleanála for consultation.
Under the initial proposal, the strategic housing development would involve 250 student bed spaces at a site at 2 Seamus Quirke Road.
An Bord Pleanála is set to issue its response in October.
This will advise whether the application is ready for formal submission.