Pre-application consultation process closed for proposed Bus Connects Galway link

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A consultation process has closed between An Bord Pleanála and Galway City Council over the planned BusConnects Galway project.

The cross city link project would involve University Road to Dublin Road.

The 4-kilometre scheme from the Martin Roundabout to Moneenageisha Junction sets out to provide a high-quality pedestrian, cycle and public transport corridor serving the entire Dublin Road.

The local authority road development pre-application consultation was lodged with An Bord Pleanála in October last year.

Two pre-application consultation meetings took place between the Board and Galway City Council as part of the process.

The Board decided to close the consultation stage, following which the city council may submit the formal application at a future date.