PrayForArchie goes viral as terminally ill Roscommon Teen suffers heart failure.

Archie (16), George (12), and Isaac (12) Naughton live with a life limiting illness, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).



Archie, the eldest of the Naughton boys is currently in a seriously critical condition in the Mater Hospital after suffering heart failure.

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Paula Naughton and her husband Padraic issue a heartfelt thanks to their family, friends, and supporters as their eldest son Archie fights for his life in the Mater Hospital. Archie is in heart failure and in a seriously critical condition; his family asks everyone to pray for Archie and continue to offer their support on social media with #PrayforArchie and #NeverEVERGiveUp

‘#PrayForArchie’ and ‘NeverEVERGiveUp’ have gone viral over the past week with thousands of supporters of Join Our Boys Trust offering their love and support to the family at this extremely difficult time. Archie has been very unwell over the past couple of months with things taking a turn for the worst in the last 2 weeks with Archie being hospitalised initially in Galway University Hospital and now in the Mater Hospital, Dublin. The family cannot thank both hospitals enough for the care and love they are providing to Archie. At this point the family asks you to pray for a miracle for their brave, beautiful and courageous son, Archie.

Archie is receiving wishes from all around the globe with a candlelit vigil taking place in his hometown of Roscommon on Saturday the 2nd of July and encouraging words from TV personality Piers Morgan on Twitter to ‘keep fighting’.

In 2012, when Archie was six and the twins George and Isaac were two and a half, all three boys were diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

DMD is a catastrophic muscle wasting disease which will eventually impact on the boys’ ability to walk, use their limbs, or even hug the people they love. Those who live until their late teens are likely to become totally paralyzed and will eventually die of respiratory and or heart failure. Archie, George, and Isaac are all paralysed and in wheelchairs. They are now struggling to use their arms.

The “Join Our Boys Trust” was set up in 2014 following a conversation with a consultant in Temple Street Children’s Hospital, Ireland who advised the family to ‘go home and love their children’.

The aim of the “Join Our Boys Trust” is twofold

To complete a purpose-built house that will accommodate Archie, George, and Isaac for as long as they require it.

To fund research into finding a cure for DMD disease.



Since the “Join Our Boys Trust” was established, enough money has been raised to build a purpose-built house for the family, which is in Roscommon Town, Co. Roscommon, Ireland. Funds continue to be raised to ensure the on-going running costs of the property are covered as well as provide specialist care to Archie, George, and Isaac. It will also support on-going research to find a cure of DMD disease, the ultimate goal of Join our Boys Trust. Everyone can help Archie, George, and Isaac by donating to Join Our Boys Trust at https://joinourboys.org/donate/



