Power restored to thousands of homes and businesses in Galway city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Power has been restored to thousands of homes and businesses in the city following a major fault.

However, several hundred properties are still experiencing outages, due to a fault at a substation in the Ballybane Industrial Estate.

The ESB says it expects service to be fully restored to all affected properties within the hour.

Meanwhile, power outages are also affecting around three hundred properties in the Headford Road and Doughiska areas.

The ESB expects service to be restored to these areas by 2 this afternoon.

Further information on the current outages can be found on the ESB website.