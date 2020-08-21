Power outages cause water supply problems in Portumna

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Power is expected to be restored to the Portumna water treatment plant later today

Irish Water says as a result many customers are without water supply

ESB Networks crews are currently on site working to remove the fallen trees that have brought down power lines in the vicinity of the water plant.

A generator is also on route so power is expected to be restored later today and water supply returned to some customers by late this evening, with other areas such as Killimor and Gortanummera being restored overnight.

Woodford is also currently without power supply, and reconnection for Woodford village is awaited

Meanwhile, power was restored to the Ballinasloe water treatment plant last night and reservoirs are beginning to refill.

Water had been turned off to some areas overnight to ensure supply to Portiuncula University Hospital and to the town centre businesses.

Water has been restored to the Creagh area and it will take some time for pressure to rebuild in the network.

Water supply will be restored to Derrymullan/Station Road this afternoon.

There will be restrictions on water supply across the scheme today while the network refills and tankered water is being brought in to help expedite the process of refilling reservoirs to the south of Ballinasloe town.

There may be restricted supply at night to Eyrecourt, Laurencetown, Kiltormer, Meelick and Clonfert over the weekend to ensure daytime supply.

Customers are urged to conserve water wherever possible until normal service resumes.

The water supply issues in East Galway come as ESB Network crews continue to work on restoring power to thousands of homes and businesses across the county