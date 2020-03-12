Power outages across Moycullen and Barna due to stormy wind conditions

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 700 homes and businesses are without power in the Moycullen area and a further 600 are without electricity in the Barna area following lightning and stormy wind conditions.

It comes as a status yellow wind warning is in effect for Galway until 6 this evening.

Southwest winds veering west to northwest are to reach mean wind speeds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of 80 to 110km/h in places during the period.

High tide passed at 6.45am in Salthill with no major flooding incidents.

However various locations across the county are without power due to lightning damage with 700 outages in Moycullen and Roscahill, with 600 in the Barna area and pockets of outages in Clifden and Claregalway.

ESB crews are working to repair any faults with many set to be restored by early afternoon.