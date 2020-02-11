Power outage impacting water supply on Inis Meáin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is disruption to water supply on Inis Meáin today due to a power outage caused by current storm conditions.

The water treatment plant on the middle Aran Island is currently unable to pump water into supply due to the island-wide power outage.

ESB Networks is working to restore power with the current estimate for restoration at 4pm.

The utility has warned that the reservoir level is very low and water restrictions have been imposed – Water supply will be on from 4pm to 8pm today but will be turned off again overnight.

It’s understood that once the power is restored it will take the reservoir approximately half a day to fill to a level that can supply the network.

Irish Water is encouraging customers impacted to conserve water.