Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 11 thousand homes and businesses in East Galway and Roscommon are experiencing a power outage.

ESB crews have located the fault at a substation in the Ballygar area.

Areas impacted in East Galway include Glenamaddy, Williamstown, Lavally, Clonberne, Kilkerrin, Moylough, Ballygar and Abbeyknockmoy.

It’s estimated repair work needed at the damaged conductor will require a number of hours.

It’s hoped supply will be restored to most homes by this afternoon.