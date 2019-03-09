Power out in hundreds of homes and businesses across Galway following early morning storm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Hundreds of homes and businesses across Galway are still without power this morning following last night’s severe thunder and lightening storm

The storm caused power surges and temporary outages across the country around 3 and 4am while the cuts are longer term in a large number of areas

The ESB says crews are out and about and they hope to have power restored to all affected areas of Galway by lunchtime

In the city Salthill is worst affected with 100 homes without power and the estimated restore time is 12.45pm

In the county Athenry is the most affected with 200 homes without electricity and an estimated restore time of 11.30am, followed by Ballygar where 74 homes have no electricity and the estimated restore time is 12.30pm

In Gort 50 premises have no power and the estimated restore time is 11.45am

In Ballinasloe Creagh is the most seriously impacted with 67 households affected and an estimated restore time of 11.15am

Connemara was also hit by the early morning storm and the worst affected areas are Screeb with 43 premises affected and Spiddal with 35 and an estimated restore time of 12.15

As well as all the areas just mentioned there are smal numbers of homes without power in Cornamona, Clonbur, Clifden, Claregalway, Turloughmore and Headford. Tune in to galway Bay fm news on the hour for updates…