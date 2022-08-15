Galway power outages after overnight thunderstorms

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of Galway areas are still without power this morning after thunderstorms last night.

The ESB powercheck map shows that around 223 customers are affected across Creagh, Athenry and Kilcolgan.

ESB expects power to be restored in all three areas by at least 2:30PM this afternoon.

The map can be checked on powercheck.esbnetworks.ie.

Meanwhile a status orange thunderstorm warning for the entire country is due to end at 9 o’clock this morning – however some parts will still be at risk of heavy thundery downpours into the afternoon.

Met Eireann is warning that parts of south Leinster and Munster will experience spot flooding – with a renewed orange warning coming into place for those areas from 9 am until 4 pm.