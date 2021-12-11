Power restored to over 6,000 homes and businesses in Co Galway

Tomorrow morning join Valerie Hughes on the Wagon Wheel live from the Aughrim Open Air Christmas Market all thanks to some generous supporters – Valerie's of Aughrim, Declan Fahy Buses and Burke's of Aughrim.
All proceed on the day go to East Galway & Midlands Cancer Support and it's going to be a lively day! 🎅😀 (@e.g.m.c.s )
There will be vintage displays, auction and raffle, face painting and the Wildfire Gourmet Food Truck will be on site🍔 !
There's live music with guest appearances by Mike Denver, Emma Donohue Music, Ballinasloe Town Band and members of the Galway Camogie Team!
#thesoundofchrsitmas #bestdayout #familyday