Power restored to over 6,000 homes and businesses in Co Galway

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Power has been restored to over 6,000 homes and businesses in Co Galway following a power cut this morning.

This was due to a fault at Parkmore.

Claregalway and neighbouring townlands were all affected.

The ESB has apologised for the outage.

