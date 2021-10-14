Potential to create 900 jobs in Galway Gaeltacht through renewable energy hub

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 900 jobs could be created in the Galway Gaeltacht through the development of a strategic hub in Ros an Mhíl to support the floating offshore wind sector.

Ros an Mhíl has been recognised as a prime location for the development in a report launched in the area today by the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

The study was commissioned by Údarás na Gaeltachta and identifies a major opportunity for the Galway Gaeltacht and the wider economy.

Main findings state Ros an Mhíl has the potential to be a strategic hub with an important role to play in supporting the significant pipeline of floating offshore wind on the West coast.

It’s stated the proximity of Ros an Mhíl Harbour to offshore project locations and its potential deep berth provide the opportunity for the cost effective and timely entry into the offshore energy market.

A key focus is also the finding that Ros an Mhíl benefits from a significant land bank adjacent to the proposed 12 metre deep-water berth, under the ownership of both Údarás na Gaeltachta and the Department.

Mark de Faoite is Director of Enterprise, Employment, Property & Engineering at Údarás na Gaeltachta – he says six wind farms would be needed with three already in planning