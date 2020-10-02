Potential solution to south Galway flooding identified following decades long campaign

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A long awaited feasibility study being conducted on solutions to decade long flooding problems in South Galway has identified a possible plan of action.

Galway County Council and the OPW have selected a strategy that they claim is both environmentally acceptable and cost beneficial.

The area has been hard hit by seasonal flooding over the last number of years, with regular scenes of property damage, and drowning of livestock.

Details on the selected plan will be released over the coming weeks with the strategy itself to go to public consultation so that locals can have their say on the project.

David Murray from the South Galway Flood Relief Committee says today’s news has brought hope to the community.

Local Councillor Joe Byrne says the flooding in South Galway has affected all aspects of life in South Galway.

While Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says no time must be wasted in advancing plans and seeing the project through to completion.