Potential revenue of €1.6m as Galway chosen to host major international conference

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has been chosen to host a major international conference, which could bring revenue of €1.6m to the city.

Up to 1,000 delegates are expected to attend the Association of Critical Heritage Studies conference at University of Galway in 2024.

Fáilte Ireland worked with ACHS and the University of Galway team to help win the conference which will run from 4th to the 8th August.

Vice President of Chapters with the Association of Critical Heritage Studies, Dr Tokie Laotan-Brown, elaborates on the theme of the upcoming conference,