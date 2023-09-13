Galway Bay FM

13 September 2023

Potential of Tuam and North Galway to attract major entertainment events highlighted

Galway Bay FM newsroom-Councillor Joe Sheridan has called on Galway County Council to designate the Tuam area as a special open air entertainment centre for the West of Ireland.

His call follows the success of the recent West Awake festival involving Tuam’s internationally famous The Saw Doctors.

Councillors and council officials have been singing the praises of all involved in both the staging of the concert, and the weekend festival that accompanied it using various venues throughout the town.

Councillor Sheridan says the motion put forward will allow the county council to push Tuam as an entertainment venue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

