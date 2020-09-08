Poster for GIAF Autumn programme unveiled

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway International Arts Festival has commissioned award-winning visual artist Jennifer Cunningham to create a commemorative artwork for the Festival’s once-off Autumn Edition programme.

The limited edition artwork – entitled We are all Navigators – is now available for purchase in poster form

The iconic blue of the Heineken Big Top glitters above The People Build, the collaborative cardboard construction Festival-goers will remember from recent years.

The 2018 People Build project, depicted in this new poster, was a testimony to Galway’s River Corrib Viaduct, and the bridge that was once part of the famous Galway to Clifden Railway.

GIAF’s Artistic Director, Paul Fahy says 2020 has been such a challenging year for everyone and while they were heartbroken to cancel the July Festival, Jennifer has captured a beautiful sense of the Festival