Poster campaign in Gort highlights opposition to proposed Biogas plant

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A poster campaign in Gort is highlighting local opposition to a proposed Biogas plant in the town.

The plan is led by Sustainable Bio-Energy Limited and would be located in the townlands of Ballynamantan, Kinincha and Glenbrack.

County planners refused permission for the project last January and an appeal is currently with An Bord Pleanala.

Campaigner say they have no problem with a biogas plant in principle, but claim the location is wrong for the development.

Their latest move is an ongoing poster campaign throughout the town, which employs slogans and artwork to highlight their opposition.