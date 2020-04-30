Post-mortem results awaited in unexplained city death

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination relating to the unexplained death of a young man in Galway city.

The man, who was 20 years old, has been named locally as Darragh Daly from the city.

He was found unresponsive at a residence on Sea Road yesterday morning.

The post-mortem and toxicology results will determine the course of the investigation.

Darragh Daly’s death is being treated as unexplained, but at this early stage in the investigation, it’s not believed to be suspicious or related to COVID-19.