Galway Bay fm newsroom – A post-mortem examination is due to take place following the discovery of a man’s body in the Corrandulla area yesterday.

The body of a man in his 70s was found at around 11am on a local bog road following an extensive search of the area involving Gardai from Galway and Athenry, assisted by the Coastguard.

The man’s body was removed from the scene and taken to UHG for a post-mortem examination.

It’s understood no foul play is suspected.