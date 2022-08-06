Possible traffic disruption in Salthill this evening due to Senior Championship Games and Streets of Galway 8K

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Gardai in Salthill are advising visitors to the area there may be traffic disruptions later due to the Senior Football Championship games and The Streets of Galway 8k that take place this evening.

With two major sporting events happening at the same time in Salthill, Gardai have published a traffic plan for this evening.

It is understood that 3,000 runners, joggers and walkers are taking part in The Streets of Galway 8K that gets underway at 7pm

The race route will start at Grattan Road beside South Park in the city and takes in the Spanish Arch, Eyre Square, Galway Cathedral and NUI Galway, before heading towards Salthill, past Pearse Stadium which is the 5K mark and then back in the ‘Prom’ along Galway Bay into the finish at the Claddagh.

The first runners will reach Pearse Stadium at approximately 7.15 with the bulk of the entrants passing this point at 7.30. The final runners/walkers will pass Pearse Stadium at approximately 8pm.

At the same time, a good crowd is expected at Pearse Stadium for the first round of the Galway Senior Football Championship.

The first game between Corofin and Oughterard will be coming to an end at approximately 7pm with the second game between Salthill/Knocknacarra and Bearna throwing in at 7.30pm.

Gardai have advised that there will be road closures along the route of the 8K from 6.45pm for the duration of the event.

This will cause some disruption to patrons travelling to Pearse Stadium for the second game.

Those attending the games are asked to approach Pearse Stadium via Quincentennial Bridge and Westside as opposed to coming through Galway City Centre.

Limited parking will be available at the St. Enda’s National School on Dr. Mannix Road, entry via Threadneedle Road only.

Patrons are asked to arrive early and to park responsibly.