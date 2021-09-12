Possibility of extinguishing a right-of-way to be examined regarding a planning application for a Marine industries and research park.

print

Galway bay FM Newsroom – Connemara County Councillors are set to examine the possibility of extinguishing a right-of-way on a local public road in the Cill Chiaráin area of Connemara as part of the process regarding a planning application for a Marine industries and research park at that location.

County Council planners gave concerns about traffic safety at that location as one reason for refusing planning permission for the proposed Marine Park, which is known as Páirc na Mara.

Páirc na Mara – a proposed marine industry, research and development park – is regarded by Údarás na Gaeltachta as a flagship project aimed at economic development and creating employment in south Connemara.

However, Galway County Council planners refused planning permission for the development, to the east of Cill Chiaráin village.

The close proximity of a local road to the entrance to the proposed Marine Park, and possible traffic hazards, was one of the reasons for the decision.

An appeal has been lodged with an Bord Pleanála

Chairman, Séamus Walsh, proposed at this week’s meeting of rhe Connemara Councillors that the ending of a right-of-way on the road in question, known officially as the L-52452, should be considered by the County Council. It is understood that another entrance for residents could be substituted for any such closure.

This process would involve public notices and public consultation and could eventually be brought back to Connemara area County Councillors who would vote on any proposed change to the status of the road in question.