Positivity rate at Galway COVID-19 test centre ranges up to 14%

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The positivity rate at Galway COVID-19 test centres continues to fall.

Last week, the positivity rate at the Galway test sites ranged from 13.8% to 9.6%.

The HSE West has warned that as case numbers are plateauing in Galway, it is really important for the public to self-isolate in their room immediately if symptoms are experienced, call the GP and a test will be organised.

It comes as Galway recorded 46 new cases of the virus last evening.

The 14 day incidence rate stands at 316.6, just above the national average of 312.