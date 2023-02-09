Positive reaction from Galway public to return of Bertie Ahern to political life

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a positive reaction from the Galway public to the return of Bertie Ahern to political life.

The former Taoiseach has rejoined his local Fianna Fáil group in Dublin Central.

It comes over ten years since he resigned from the party in the wake of the Mahon Tribunal.

The growing feeling for many is that that he’s building a platform for the 2025 Presidency.

These people on the streets of Galway this afternoon said they’re not opposed to Bertie Ahern reentering politics.