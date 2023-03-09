Positive public reaction to transformative Dublin Road BusConnects project in Galway city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a positive public reaction so far to plans for a major transformation of the Dublin Road in the city.

BusConnects will see a new 4km transport corridor created between Doughiska and the city centre, with more bus lanes, cycle lanes and pedestrian facilities.

All going well, the project is currently set to be delivered in 2028, and a meeting of Galway City Council last evening heard public consultation to date has drawn positive reaction.

But councillors voiced some concerns about the timeline, as well as the impact on many residential areas and businesses along the route, who will have to give up land.

Councillor Alan Curran says it’s a very ambitious project, while Councillor Niall Murphy says the project will help reduce bus times.