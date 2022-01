Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Portumna to Woodford Road is currently closed after a serious road crash this morning.

The single vehicle incident happened at Powers Cross at around 6.30am.

Emergency services remain at the scene and the road is closed in both directions.

It’s expected the road will remain closed for a number of hours while an investigation is carried out.

It’s not yet known how many people were traveling in the car or what injuries were sustained.