Galway Bay FM

1 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Portumna Supervalu store named among top ten Supervalu stores in country

Share story:
Portumna Supervalu store named among top ten Supervalu stores in country

A Supervalu store in Portumna has been named one of the top ten SuperValu stores in the country.

O’Meara’s Supervalu was named as one of the finalists in the ‘SuperValu Store of the Year 2024’ competition at the Supervalu National Conference.

The store received its finalist award at the conference in the Great Southern Hotel in Killarney from SuperValu Managing Director Ian Allen and Sales Director Dan Curtin.

Criteria for finalists was based on product range and quality, customer service and sustainability.

Share story:

Funeral to take place this weekend of former Mayor of County Galway Pat Hynes of Loughrea

The funeral will take place this weekend of former Mayor of County Galway and former county councillor and Loughrea town commissioner Pat Hynes. Mr Hynes,...

Solidarity rally for Palestinians tomorrow in Galway City

The Galway IPSC is hosting a solidarity rally for the Palestinian people tomorrow in the city. (Sat 2nd) The rally march will begin at Eyre Square at 2PM,...

Clifden man Martin Davis found guilty of rape and indecent assault of his three sisters

Three Galway sisters have described their older brother as a “vile human being, a bully, a monster and pure evil” after he was found guilty of abusing...

Retrofitting training roadshow to visit Westside next week

A retrofitting roadshow is set to visit Westside in the city next week. The Mount Lucas Retrofitting Rig is a fully equipped mobile training unit, that of...