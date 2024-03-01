Portumna Supervalu store named among top ten Supervalu stores in country

A Supervalu store in Portumna has been named one of the top ten SuperValu stores in the country.

O’Meara’s Supervalu was named as one of the finalists in the ‘SuperValu Store of the Year 2024’ competition at the Supervalu National Conference.

The store received its finalist award at the conference in the Great Southern Hotel in Killarney from SuperValu Managing Director Ian Allen and Sales Director Dan Curtin.

Criteria for finalists was based on product range and quality, customer service and sustainability.