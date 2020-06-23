Portumna secures €1.5 million tourism boost following approval of Waterway’s Ireland development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been approved a new Waterways Ireland development in Portumna.

The project which includes two phases secured approval from county planners subject to conditions.

Phase one will see a new multi-use shared leisure route or blueway commencing at Portumna Bridge to the Lough Derg Water Recreation Park, travelling by way of a new boardwalk, and onwards to Portumna Forest Park.

Phase 2 will see a new 8 berth marina, incorporating boat pump-out at Connaught Harbour.

Minister for the Diaspora and International Development Ciaran Cannon has said that the project will be a major boost to local activity tourism and comes at a much-needed time following the economic impact of the pandemic.

He says it represents a €1.5m investment