Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A project based in Portumna has won the Newcomer title at this year’s .IE Digital Town Awards.

The local group behind Recording Family Histories created an app to record family memories.

A prize fund of €100,000 was shared among 10 winning projects, with the Portumna projects receiving €6,000.

Ned Byrnes from the winning Portumna group says its a great boost for their project: