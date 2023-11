Portumna Primary Care Centre to open by June 2024

The Portumna Primary Care Centre will be opened by June 2024.

It was one of six primary care centres identified and prioritised in the HSE’s Capital Plan for 2023.

Galway East TD and Minister Anne Rabbitte has received confirmation the facility will be operational in Quarter 2 next year.

Deputy Rabbitte says it’s important the centre has the capacity to expand and develop with the needs of the community in mind