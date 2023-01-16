Portumna pensioner murder trial to open at Central Criminal Court

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man accused of murdering a pensioner in Portumna is due to go on trial at the Central Criminal Court today.

Michael Scott of Gortanumera is accused of murdering Chrissie Treacy in April 2018.

On April 27th, 2018, 75 year old Chrissie Treacy was found dead at her farm in Boula, where she lived alone.

She died after being struck by an agricultural vehicle.

Later that year, then 54 year old Michael Scott was arrested and charged with her murder.

When charged, he said “I did not murder Chrissie Treacy. A genuine accident”.

Mr Scott had originally been due to stand trial in January 2021, but it was postponed as a result of COVID-19.

It’s expected the trial could last between six and eight weeks.