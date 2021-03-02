Portumna native Minister says proposed redevelopment of harbour will transform town

print

Junior Minister and Portumna native, Anne Rabbitte, says the proposed major redevelopment of a well-known harbour will transform the town as a tourist attraction.

Connaught Harbour is located just across the bridge into Portumna from the Tipperary side of the border, behind the Emerald Star/Le Boat premises.

It’s set to be significantly overhauled as part of a new masterplan for the River Shannon, which has been published today.

The masterplan sets out to invest more than €70 million in visitor facilities in the Shannon river region by 2030 and aims to boost visitor numbers by 400,000 over the next 9 years.

Works at Connaught Harbour will include additional mooring berths, picnic areas, extra car parking, considerable visual upgrades and a new cycling and walking trail into Portumna.

Fianna Fail Minister Rabbitte says the works will help realise the full potential of Portumna as a place to visit