Portumna murder trial postponed due to Covid-19

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A man accused of murdering a pensioner in Portumna will not stand trial this month as planned due to Covid-19.

55 year old Michael Scott, of Gortanumera, is charged with the murder of 75 year old Chrissie Treacy.

Chrissie Treacy, who lived alone, was found dead at her farm at Boula on April 27th, 2018.

Michael Scott was later arrested – when charged, he said “I did not murder Chrissie Treacy. A genuine accident.”

He had been due to stand trial accused of her murder at the Central Criminal Court this coming Monday (January 11th)

The trial has now been postponed along with all other scheduled trials, due to Covid-19.

No future date has been assigned at present.