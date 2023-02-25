Portumna murder trial hears of concerns of victim in weeks prior to her death

The Central Criminal Court has heard of the concerns and fears of Chrissie Treacy of Derryhiney Portumna in the weeks before her death in April 2018

58 year old Michael Scott, of Gortanumera, denies murdering his aunt Chrissie at her farm in Derryhiney in April 2018, by running over her in an agricultural teleporter, claiming it was a tragic farm accident.

James Egan told yesterday’s court sitting that Ms Treacy was a lifelong friend of his mother and he knew her all his life.

In the months before her death he became closer to her, and she would often call him on the phone for a chat.

On one occasion when unseasonably cold weather and heavy snowfall had been forecast she called him with a concern about her oil-fuelled range.

When he checked the tank he found that the tap was almost completely closed. When he opened it, the range fired up as normal.

Mr Egan said he took the view that the tap at the oil tank had been “deliberately screwed to almost closed” causing the oil to stop or reduce to a trickle.

The court heard a technician had serviced the range a few days prior to him finding the almost fully closed tap.

Wade O’Meara told the court that he works for Phonewatch and installed an alarm system with cameras and sensors at Ms Treacy’s home in early February 2018.

While he was there a slim, middle-aged man with a beard asked him what he was doing. He described the man as being “in a rant and trying to get information” about what he was installing and how it worked.

He said he felt that the man was “trying to suss out” where the components of the alarm were going

The man asked about cameras going outside, pointed to a corner of Ms Treacy’s house and told Mr O’Meara: “There better not be cameras going up over there.”

The trial continues in front of Ms Justice Caroline Biggs