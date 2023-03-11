Portumna murder trial hears of accused actions after teleporter collision

The trial of Portumna murder accused Michael Scott has heard that in garda interviews following his arrest he said he didn’t know he could call 999 for an ambulance

In addition, he didn’t think his aunt would die as he could hear her breathing

58-year-old Mr Scott of Gortanumera has pleaded not guilty to murdering Chrissie Treacy outside her home in Derryhiney in April 2018.

The prosecution case is that Mr Scott deliberately ran over Ms Treacy following a long-running dispute over land.

Mr Scott’s lawyers have said her death was a tragic accident.

Garda Carolan asked why, if he didn’t think Chrissie was going to die, he didn’t help her up.

He said he didn’t help her up off the ground because he needed someone with him.

Mr Scott said he didn’t think of pressing the panic button around Ms Treacy’s neck

He said he called his friend Francis Hardiman because he didn’t know who else to call and didn’t know the number of any doctors.

Mr Hardiman has given evidence that he drove directly to Derryhiney after receiving a call from Mr Scott and found Ms Treacy on the ground.

He said the act of contrition into her ear and phoned emergency services.

The trial continues next week in front of Ms Justice Caroline Biggs and a jury