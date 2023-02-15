Portumna murder trial hears accused was due letter outlining changes to land arrangements

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The trial of a Galway farmer accused of murdering his aunt has heard he was due to get a letter outlining her intentions to change the arrangement for their shared land.

Michael Scott, of Gortanumera, Portumna, Co Galway, denies murdering Chrissie Treacy, claiming she died when he accidentally hit her with a JCB teleporter.

Regina Donoghue was one of the first people to arrive at the scene after Chrissie Treacy was run over in the yard outside her farmhouse by a JCB teleporter.

After Chrissie’s brother died without leaving a will, half of the 140-acre farm at Derryhiney in Portumna, was left to Michael Scott. The other half went to Chrissie, who then leased her portion to her nephew for €2,000pa.

Around the time of the alleged murder, Ms Donoghue told the jury today that Mr Scott was due to get a letter outlining Chrissie’s intention to apply for a single farm payment for her share of the farm. Up until then, she said he farmed the whole lot and drew down the full payment.

After receiving this letter, it is the prosecution’s case that Mr Scott deliberately ran over his aunt. He denies the charge, claiming it was a tragic farming accident.