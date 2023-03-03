Portumna murder trial hears accused said words to effect that “this will end badly”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The trial of a Portumna farmer accused of murdering his aunt has heard he said words to the effect that “this will end badly” after receiving a letter from her solicitor.

Michael Scott, of Gortanumera, is accused of deliberately running over 76 year old Chrissie Treacy on April 27th, 2018, after a long-running dispute over land.

The 58 year old has pleaded not guilty to the murder in April 2018, claiming it was a tragic farm accident.

The prosecutions case is that Michael Scott deliberately ran over Chrissie Treacy in an agricultural teleporter; his lawyers say her death was a tragic farm accident.

Witness Joseph Carty told the trial he worked for Michael Scott as an agricultural consultant from 2014 to 2018.

In December 2017, the accused showed him a letter from Chrissie Treacy’s solicitor.

It said that if Micheal Scott agreed to divide the farm they jointly owned at Derryhiney, she would consider leasing her share to him.

Mr. Carty said Michael Scott was “enraged”, and said “something to the effect of this will end badly” – adding that he was “taken aback by the level of his anger”.

He said that he later warned Michael Scott about his behavior towards his aunt – and Mr Scott said “You know what lads like me are like, we are all talk”.