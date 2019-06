Galway Bay fm newsroom – A 54 year old man, charged with the murder of a pensioner in Portumna, appeared before Harristown District Court today.

Michael Scott from Gortanumera is charged with murdering 75-year old Chrissie Treacy from Boula at her farm in April last year.

Bail conditions were set at Harristown Court today and Michael Scott is due back before the courts again on September 9th.