Portumna farmer Michael Scott to be sentenced over manslaughter of aunt this month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A 58 year old Portumna farmer who was convicted of the manslaughter of his aunt will be sentenced later this month.

Michael Scott, of Gortanumera, had been accused of the murder of 76 year old Chrissie Treacy five years ago and was acquitted earlier this year.

He will spend his first night in prison tonight having been remanded in custody until Ms Justice Caroline Biggs passes sentence on June 26th.

During Michael Scott’s trial, the court heard of a deteriorating relationship between him and Chrissie Treacy, who died after she was hit by a teleporter driven by Mr Scott on April 27th 2018.

At his sentencing hearing, Regina Donohue in her victim impact statement spoke of one occasion where she and Ms Treacy were met with a ‘torrent of abuse’ from Mr Scott when returning home from a birthday lunch.

Regina Donohue said Ms Treacy had called her ‘the daughter she never said’, and described her as ‘her dear and much beloved friend’.

Defence counsel Paul Greene told Judge Caroline Biggs that Mr Scotts behaviour in the immediate aftermath of the incident showed regret and remorse.

He added that a failure to keep a proper lookout, and the roadworthiness of the teleporter were the issues of this case.

Mr. Scott will be sentenced later this month.