Portumna farmer jailed for 6 years for manslaughter of his aunt

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Portumna farmer has been jailed for six years for the manslaughter of his aunt.

Michael Scott, of Gortanumera, Portumna, caused the death of 76-year-old Chrissie Treacy when he reversed over her in his JCB teleporter in April 2018.

The prosecution accused him of murdering her following a bitter dispute over prime farmland, but he insisted it was a tragic accident.

The 59-year-old was cleared of her murder but found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence.

The judge said it seemed to her that he showed no remorse in the immediate aftermath, and then lied to Gardaí about having a good relationship with his aunt.