Portiuncula Univeristy Hospital hosting Service of Remembrance for those who have lost a child

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Portiuncula University Hospital is hosting a Service of Remembrance on the 13th of February for those who have experienced the loss of a child.

Parents and their families who have experienced a bereavement through the death of a child or who have lost a baby through miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, still birth or after birth are invited to attend.

The service will get underway at 7.30pm in the hospital chapel with light refreshments afterwards.

Deirdre Naughton, Director of Midwifery at the hospital says the service will offer parents a chance to reflect on their journey: