Portiuncula ICU free of COVID patients for three weeks

Galway Bay fm newsroom – No patients have been treated for COVID-19 in the ICU at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe in three weeks.

According to HSE figures, the last time a COVID-19 patient attended the ICU at the Ballinasloe facility was November 5th.

Meanwhile, there have been no confirmed cases of the virus in the ICU at UHG for two weeks, since the 11th of November.

It comes as there are four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in UHG today, but none at Portiuncula Hospital.

HSE figures show there is also no suspected case of the virus at the Ballinasloe facility, while there are just two UHG patients who are waiting for Coronavirus test results.

Nationwide, there are 269 COVID-19 patients in acute hospitals today – with a further 109 hospital patients being treated for suspected cases of the virus.

37 of these confirmed COVID-19 patients are attending Irish ICUs, while 20 are being treated on ventilators.