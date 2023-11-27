27 November 2023
Portiuncula Hospital’s Echocardiography Department receives European Accreditation
Portiuncula Hospital has received European accreditation for its Echocardiography Department.
The merit has been given by the European Society of Cardiology following a process of quality standards and improvements.
The aim of the accreditation is to raise quality standards of practice and equipment across Europe in a uniform manner.
Portiuncula is the third hospital in the country to be accredited by the European Association of Cardiovascular Imaging