Portiuncula Hospital’s Echocardiography Department receives European Accreditation

Portiuncula Hospital has received European accreditation for its Echocardiography Department.

The merit has been given by the European Society of Cardiology following a process of quality standards and improvements.

The aim of the accreditation is to raise quality standards of practice and equipment across Europe in a uniform manner.

Portiuncula is the third hospital in the country to be accredited by the European Association of Cardiovascular Imaging