30 November 2023

Portiuncula Hospital urges caution with hospital visiting in light of rising RSV cases

Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe is urging caution with hospital visiting in light of rising RSV cases

James Keane, Hospital Manager says they are asking people not to visit Portiuncula if they have a cough, cold, temperature or runny nose

Respiratory Syncytial Virus is circulating in our communities and Portiuncula hospital is treating patients, including infants, who are very sick with RSV

RSV can also be serious and life-threatening for older adults, individuals with weak immune systems, and children who are premature or have chronic heart and lung disease.

James Keane, Hospital Manager says while they are urging caution with general visiting, limited visiting is in place in the Maternity Ward

Mr Keane says children should not visit the Maternity Ward.

Anyone with symptoms of RSV is advised to stay away from others if you feel unwell

