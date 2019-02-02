Portiuncula Hospital to host special service of remembrance for those who have lost a child

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe will host a special service of remembrance on Monday, for those who have experienced the loss of a child.

The hospital is inviting parents and their families who have experienced bereavement through the death of a child, or have lost a baby through miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, still birth or shortly after birth.

It’s described as an opportunity of healing and comfort by reflecting on the journey of grief through symbol, music and prayer.

The special service will get underway at the hospital chapel at Portiuncula on Monday evening at 7.30.