Portiuncula Hospital to hold Remembrance Service for bereaved parents tomorrow

Share story:

Portiuncula Hospital is holding a Remembrance Service tomorrow for families who have experienced the loss of a baby or child.

The hospital is inviting parents and their families who have experienced bereavement through the death of a child.

It is also welcoming those who have lost a baby through miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, still birth or after birth.

It’ll take place in the hospital chapel from 7:30PM, with light refreshments afterwards.