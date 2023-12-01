Portiuncula Hospital to begin carrying out abortions this month

Portiuncula Hospital is one of five more hospitals that will start carrying out abortions in December.

It follows the recruitment of staff specifically tasked to provide the service at the hospital.

Legislation was passed for providing abortion services over five years ago.

The Irish Times reports that abortions will also begin this month at St Luke’s hospital, Kilkenny; Letterkenny University Hospital; Wexford General Hospital; and Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

It now means that 17 out of 19 maternity units in the Republic will be carrying out terminations.

It is expected terminations will be provided in the two remaining units – Cavan General Hospital and South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel – next year.