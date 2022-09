Galway Bay fm newsroom – Portiuncula Hospital is striving to improve dementia care with a new campaign, designed in-house

Supported by the National Dementia Office, the ‘Seo is Mise’ or ‘This is Me’ campaign is developed by the Occupational Therapy and Medical Social Work Departments in Portiuncula

It includes a Dementia Resource Pack, and a ‘Think Ahead’ form for patients to record their wishes for future care