Portiuncula Hospital settles action with 6 year old boy over brain injury at birth

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Portiuncula Hospital has settled an action with a six year old boy over his brain injury at birth, and has apologised to his family for the shortcomings in care at the time of his delivery.

Lucas Walker, who was born in November 2014 and has been left with a moderate brain injury, today settled his High Court action for €450,000.

The Irish Examiner.com reports that Lucas, who is from Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, had sued the HSE through his mother Rachel Murphy over his care at the time of his birth

His family are now hoping the little boy can gain access to the private speech and language therapies which he requires.

Lucas’ counsel, Jonathan Kilfeather SC, told Mr Justice Paul Coffey it was their case that as a result of alleged mismanagement the baby suffered a hypoxia brain injury. The settlement was reached after mediation.

Counsel said an independent review of maternity services at Portiuncula University Hospital later took place.